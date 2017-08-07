“It’s glorious to make films with star actors like Deepak Dobriyal and Gulshan Devaiah,” says producer-director of Kuldip Patwal: I Didn’t Do It! – Remy Kohli. They complement each other triumphantly in the film.

On changing habit of moviegoers, he adds, “One would be surprised but seemingly, Hindi film audience in India is evolving and advancing at a quicker pace than Indians / Asians abroad. They consume diverse cinema in their homes and make an informed decision about the quality of cinema they will eventually endorse.

“Indians abroad still look back with love towards the occasional frothy and colorful Bollywood film. Good, economy cinema is mostly doing well in India which struggles to find a worthy theatrical release in UK and US.

“That’s one reason why Kuldip Patwal… is releasing in London, Manchester, Birmingham, Leicester, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds etc., – giving it a deserved exposure. We hope that we release it in India soon.” he concludes.

Kuldip Patwal: I didn’t do it! is releasing in UK and Ireland on 18th August and we want to see it in Indian theaters soon after!