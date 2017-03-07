Watch The Inspiring Track Kuch Parbat Hilaayein From Poorna

Makers of Poorna release their first song, Kuch Parbat Hilaayein and it is already tugging at heartstrings for its inspiring composition and visual content. The song has been sung by Arijit Singh, composed by the duo Salim-Sulaiman and has been penned down by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

It highlights the struggle as well as the strong determination of Poorna Malavath who achieved her dreams against all odds. Watch the track right here:

‘Poorna’ is a biopic based on a tribal girl’s life, who dared to dream of climbing Mount Everest at the tender age of thirteen. She is the youngest girl to climb Mount Everest.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, the song is composed by Salim-Sulaiman and the lyrics are penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Directed and Produced by Rahul Bose, the film features Aditi Inamdar in titular role. It is set to hit the screens on 31st March.