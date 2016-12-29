The songs from Kaabil are breaking social media records and turning out to be chart busters. This holds true for the melodious title track Kaabil Hoon and the high octane Haseeno Ka Deewana. Joining the bandwagon is the romantic track Kuch Din which is based on the beautiful love story between the lead pair Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam.

The duo essay the roles of a visually impaired couple in love. Interestingly, this turns out to be the first Bollywood song to be shot in an amusement park. From the fun that the duo is having on screen, to the romantic tunes and wonderfully penned lyrics, Kuch Din is visually delightful.

Take a look:

Kaabil is slated to release on 25th Jan, 2017.