While everybody is discussing girl power, women’s rights, gender equality etc etc., our streets are still unsafe, where a girl does not feel confident enough to walk alone after sundown. We live in a society where others still decide what we should wear and what we should not!

So, enough of talking, it’s time to change our attitude towards women. Instead of discussing gender equality, let’s practice it for real!

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon’s unique style of reminding society to respect women will surely make you think about it.

