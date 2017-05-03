Khol De Baahein From Meri Pyaari Bindu Is About Living In The Moment

Yash Raj Films’ Meri Pyaari Bindu has presented facets of a journey over three decades with each chapter and song. The latest song from this Parineeti Chopra- Ayushmann Khurrana film Khol De Baahein now brings Bindu’s philosophy of life to the fore.

This gentle number begins with Bengali lyrics interspersed with Hindi. In its smooth mix of both languages by Kausar Munir along with Rana Mazumder, the song encapsulates Bindu’s experiences- that range from college in Kolkata to work in Mumbai.

Enjoy the song right here:

Khol De Baahein focuses on Parineeti Chopra as Bindu narrating bliss in freely seeking one’s aspirations and enjoying every moment of life, as it happens. Sung by Monali Thakur, this gentle melody leaves you introspecting, and thinking about what it says. After all, everyone seeks freedom from mundane life.

Directed by Akshay Roy, the film is produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner. The movie is set in Kolkata and Parineeti Chopra portrays the character of an aspiring singer in it. The movie is scheduled to release on 12th May.

Post Meri Pyaari Bindu, Ayushmann will be seen in Bareilly Ki Barfi along with Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao. The romantic comedy is being directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, who previously helmed the critically acclaimed film Nil Battey Sannata featuring Swara Bhaskar in the lead role.

Parineeti has signed Takadum along with Sushant Singh Rajput and Irrfan Khan. She will also feature in the 4th instalment of the Golmaal series. Golmaal Again is being directed by Rohit Shetty and boasts an ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Khemmu, Johny Lever, Sanjay Mishra and Mukesh Tiwari. Golmaal Again will clash with Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar at the box office during the festive season of Diwali.