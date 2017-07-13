Here’s a brand new song from the film Jagga Jasoos starring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The musical drama has as many as 29 songs and so far we have seen a few. Interestingly, this new track ‘Khaana Khaake‘ written by Amitabh Bhattacharya is high on wit. The film deals with the philosophy of life in the funniest of manner.

In the video, we see Katrina drunk, enjoying a party at her own place. Ranbir too joins the rest and is seen looking at Katrina all lovestruck.

The music has been composed by Pritam and we have to say all the numbers that have been released are extremely likable. Enjoy the song here:

Jagga Jasoons has been in the making since over three years and is finally ready to see the light of the day this week. The Anurag Basu film is an adventure fantasy drama that is mainly for kids.

Considering the film’s musical nature may not appeal to all, we believe that Jagga Jasoos may open somewhere between 8-9 crores and could see a jump over the weekend if it enjoys a positive word of mouth.

Ranbir hasn’t been very lucky when it comes to box office success but we can definitely say that he has left a mark with his roles in films. He was last seen in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil which in spite of a clash with Shivaay, took an opening of 13 crores. Considering Jagga Jasoos is a solo big Bollywood release this week, we are hopeful that the film may turn out to be a successful one for Ranbir and Katrina.