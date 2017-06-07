Team Jagga Jasoos has launched yet another behind the scenes video from the making of the film. The video touches upon an essential visual of the film – its dance. While both Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are known to be dancers par excellence, the actress is seen taking a dig at Ranbir when it comes to his dancing prowess.

Katrina unabashedly announced how she would have to slow down her moves for Ranbir aka Jagga to keep up with her. During the course of shooting for Ullu Ka Pattha, Katrina is heard saying, “Sometimes you have to sacrifice, so the other person can come out stronger, so they get the confidence back, and then it brings the song on the same level.”

The video features a confident Katrina, grooving to the beats of the song, while Ranbir Kapoor is seen sweating it out to stay in sync with her moves.

Take a look at the video:

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s Jagga Jasoos has had the audience intrigued ever since the makers revealed the trailer aka the ‘World of Jagga’. By giving the audience an insight into the adventurous and mystic world of Jagga Jasoos, Anurag Basu has not only left the audience in anticipation of the film’s release but also in curiosity to unfold the mystery of Jagga Jasoos.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead with music composed by Pritam.