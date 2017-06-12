Katrina Kaif aka Shruti from Jagga Jasoos has released yet another video on social media taking ahead the social media banter between her and co-star Ranbir Kapoor.

The actress had earlier taken a dig at Ranbir by sharing a behind the scene video of the song Ullu ka Pattha and has now released another dance rehearsal video.

The rehearsal video features Ranbir and Katrina, who are both known to be power packed dancers breezing through the dance routines.

Both the actors have treated the audiences with their exceptional dance moves in the song.

Ranbir had also replied to Katrina’s dig in a quirky way by giving away a shout out to the song Galti se Mistake.

Now that we thought the banter is over, the leading lady took to social media sharing, “The competition is on . Take your pick . Note the humility of the person on the left and the triumphant expression of the person on the right …. 😅#JustSaying#JaggaAndJughead”.

The film’s trailer and the newly released songs Ullu ka Pattha and Galti se Mistake have intrigued the audiences and people are eager to witness world of Jagga.

The film is a adventure drama where Ranbir’s character is on the look for his missing father.

Disney and Pictureshuru Production’s Jagga Jasoos directed by Anurag Basu is set to release on 14th July 2017. While it was earlier supposed to release in 2015, the film got pushed to mid-2016. Last year, the makers decided to re-shoot some portions of the film and announced a release date of April 7, 2017. However, Anurag Basu clarified in February 2017 that since the film’s target audience are kids, they wanted a perfect release date that does not clash with their school exams.