Katrina Kaif Dazzles & Shines In Berger Paints’ Latest TVC!

To say that Katrina Kaif is gorgeous will always be an understatement. She is beauty and elegance packed into one. No wonder then, she is always one of the most preferred choices for every film maker or brand manager.

One of the latest additions to her ever growing list of brands which she is endorsing is the paints major ‘Berger Paints’. The company had recently announced a new ad campaign for the launch of their ‘Silk Glamor Luxury Emulsion’ paint. The brand new ad campaign of ‘Berger Paints’ features Katrina Kaif telling the story of her home and how she nurtures the feeling of decorating her home to make it picture perfect. The concept of a beautiful home and colourful glamorous walls go hand in hand and help us to make the journey of our lives brighter. The walls are not just a physical structure but they have a soul in it to witness all our memories and capture these precious moments.

The philosophy behind this new ad campaign is to create a unique brand identity in the super premium interior emulsion category around luxury & glamour. This campaign gives the viewers an imagery to find out the reflection of ourselves in our individual homes. Houses are a reflection of our tastes and thus this campaign makes the consumer feel that ‘Silk Glamor’ is the last word in the super premium category and therefore it should be the most preferred choice.

Commenting on the concept, Sudhir Nair (General Manager, Marketing, Berger Paints India Limited), said “The new advertisement harps on the idea of giving a stylish makeover to the walls of our home with new reflective technology, Silk Glamor. The idea of roping in Katrina Kaif is to explain the beauty of the product to the customers and to accentuate the Silk Glamor brand to higher levels.” On the other hand, Priya Shivakumar, (Vice President & Executive Creative Director- JWT) said “While thinking of the story line I looked at the wall as not just a physical structure. You know the walls have emotions and soul and it actually gets a meaning when we put objects on it. Each one of us should be very specific while painting our homes and walls and thereby choosing so supreme and sensual touch makes them stay special.”

On the films’ front, Katrina Kaif will be soon seen in the much-awaited Tiger Zinda Hai, which happens to be the sequel to the 2012 blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger. She has been paired opposite none other than Salman Khan in the film. Besides this, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the Vijay Krishna Acharya directed Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.