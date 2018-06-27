Karwaan Trailer: Bonding Over Tragedies – Exploring The Unexplored!

Karwaan trailer is here and we can’t help but miss Irrfan Khan even more now. Yes, Mithila Palkar & Dulquer Salmaan are a major part of the film but Irrfan is badly missed today. The trailer has freshness written all over it.

As the tagline reads, “3 lost souls, 2 dead bodies & a journey of a lifetime” – the plot of the film revolves around 3 people and how their respective tragedies bring them together. Irrfan Khan’s on-point comic timing, Dulquer’s charm and Mithila’s cuteness are the important highlights of the trailer.

Check out the trailer here:

The release date of the Ronnie Screwvala venture, which also marks the Bollywood debut of Dulquer Salmaan and Mithila Palkar, has been advanced to release on 3rd August, read a statement from the makers, who believe that as per distributor’s point of view, it is a lucrative release window.

Karwaan revolves around three oddballs from different walks of life who are thrown together on a somewhat bizarre journey which helps them find normalcy in their lives.

The film has been shot in the locales of Kerala. Produced by Screwvala`s creative production house RSVP in association with Ishka films, Karwaan is directed by Akarsh Khurana.

This will be the second Irrfan-starrer movie to release since the actor announced he is suffering from a rare disease. Blackmail had released after Irrfan made it clear to its producers that the movie shouldn’t suffer due to his condition.

The acclaimed actor has been diagnosed with Neuroendocrine Tumour.