Kareena Kapoor’s Review On Rangoon | Saif, Shahid, Kangana Are Brilliant Actors

Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon is releasing in less than a week. While fans are waiting with bated breath for the Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut starrer period drama, Saif’s better half Kareena Kapoor Khan has already certified the film.

When asked for her review of the film, Kareena said, Vishal Bhardwaj is one of her favourite directors and she has very high expectations from the film. The actress even went on to say that she expects Rangoon, featuring ‘three stellar actors’ to become ‘one of the best films of the year’.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Vishal Bhardwaj also opened up on their upcoming film. Watch Kareena’s review of Rangoon here:

Saif and Kareena have earlier worked together in Vishal Bhardwaj’s Omkara (2006).

Rangoon, set in the backdrop of World War II, is slated to hit theatres this Friday (24th February).