Kar Har Maidaan Fateh Song From Sanju: Ranbir Kapoor Living The Rehab Phase Of Sanju Baba Is Inspirational!

The second song from Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Sanju‘ starring Ranbir Kapoor titled ‘Kar Har Maidan Fateh’ is an inspirational track depicting Sanjay Dutt’s fight against drugs.

Composed by Vikram Montorose, ‘Kar Har Maidan Fateh’ is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and Shreya Ghoshal.

Showcasing Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt after his mother Nargis Dutt’s demise, the song presents the emotional journey of the actor trying to overcome his drugs addiction.

The inspirational song gives glimpses into the strong emotional connect between Sanjay Dutt and Sunil Dutt played by Paresh Rawal.

Touching upon one of the most impactful facade of Sanjay Dutt’s life, Kar Har Maidan Fateh showcases the various relationships of the actor with people around him.

Rajkumar Hirani shared the song on Twitter saying, “Watch Har Maidan Fateh now. Hope you like it. #RanbirKapoor @shreyaghoshal @FoxStarHindi @VVCFilms @tseries #Vikrammontrose #SukhwinderSingh #RajkumarHiraniFilms Fateh”.

Glimpses of the song were seen in the trailer suggesting the song to be an emotional track. Earlier, the makers released stills featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Sanjay Dutt piquing the interests of the audience.

Sanju depicts the life of Sanjay Dutt right from his younger days to his conviction.

While Sanjay Dutt’s life, time and again made headlines, a lot of unbelievable aspects of the actor’s life yet remain untold. Rajkumar Hirani’s Sanju promises to bring to the forefront the unabashed details of the actor’s life unfiltered highlighting aspects like drugs, women, relationship with parents and friends, and inner conflicts.

The recently released trailer of Sanju has taken the excitement of the audience to an all-time high owing to the gripping storyline and power packed performances by the ensemble cast.

Written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film will also stars an ensemble cast in addition to Ranbir Kapoor which includes Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza amongst others.

Produced by Vinod Chopra Films and Rajkumar Hirani Films in association with Fox Star Studios. ‘Sanju’ is all set to be released on 29th June 2018.