Kapil And Ishita Are Madly In Love In Sajna Sohne Jiha From Firangi

The makers of Firangi have released second track from the film. Sajna Sohne Jiha from Firangi is all about love. The song features Kapil Sharma and Ishita Dutta.

In the song, we can see Kapil in a perfect lover boy avatar. Kapil steals his glances with Ishita who plays his lover in this period drama, she can’t stop herself from smiling. This song will definitely put a smile on your face. The song is so simple and Ishita looks pretty even with her no-make up look. The song is crooned by Jyoti Nooran, who had lent her voice for Highway’s Patakka Guddi which starred Alia Bhatt. This Punjabi song is set in a small village of Punjab. It is penned by Dr Devendra Kafir and music is by Jatinder Shah.

After tickling our funny bones, Kapil is now all set to impress us with his acting skills. People loved watching him in his debut film, Kis Kis Ko Pyaar Karoon and now everyone wants him to see more on the big screen. Firangi is a historical period drama film set in the year 1920 and it is directed by Rajeev Dhingra.

The film stars Kapil, who is also producing this film, Ishita Dutta and Monica Gill. The film was shot in Punjab and Rajasthan. Firangi will also have a special dance number by Iranian-Swedish actress Maryam Zakaria, who told news agency IANS: “It feels great to be part of Firangi movie. I have done a special dance song with my favorite Kapil Sharma. This song is very special for me as after my Grand Masti movie, I am back on the screen with a very big song.”

Firangi is all slated to release on November 24, 2017.