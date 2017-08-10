Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s Shubh Mangal Saavdhan is getting lovelier with every passing song and promo. The makers have launched the latest song Kanha from the film. The song displays the innocent love between Mudit and Sugandha.

After the super-fun Rocket Saiyyan, the makers have released a love song from the film. The chemistry between Ayushmann and Bhumi is sparkling and may turn out to be the USP of the film. They have previously spilled their magic in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. We hope they are loved as much as their first film. The song is all about building up the romance between the leads. The makers have also taken a cue from Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots showing a helmet obstructing the kiss.

The song is sung by Shashaa Tirupati and music is given by Tanishq and Vayu. This duo has also written the song. It’s a perfect song to listen on a rainy day with its soothing music and touching lyrics. It’s a fusion of rock music with desi touch.

This movie is being produced by the maker of blockbuster Tanu Weds Manu Aanand L Rai along with Eros. The movie has been shot in picturesque locations of Delhi and Haridwar. Even Dum Laga Ke Haisha was filmed at these locations. The trailer of the film is out and it looks quite interesting. It’s been loved by all and has buzzed up the hype of the film. The director has also made a Tamil film on the same subject titled as Kalyana Samayal Saadham.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan will release on 1st September. On the work front, Bhumi is gearing up for her next release Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, where she will appear with Akshay Kumar. It is based on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Campaign. Ayushmann Khurrana’s next Bareilly Ki Barfi is all set to release on 18th August.