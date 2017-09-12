Kangana Ranaut Rips Out All In This New All India Bakchod Video

Kangana Ranaut is one of those rare actresses who does not give a damn about what people will think about her. This trait of her makes her the best of the lot. She has teamed up with All India Bakchod to star in a video titled as The Bollywood Diva Song.

The video starts with Kangana Ranaut reading the script of a song on a toilet paper roll. The makers, from the first scene express what they want to convey using the great art of symbolism – many will get it late though. She complains to the director about using lines such as “Mere seene pe mal de Iodex hoton se” but shockingly the director at first fails to recognize her. Then enters our hero in the style of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and suddenly directors turn Jaya Bachchan to this Shah Rukh Khan. Taking the ‘thaali of aarti’ towards him, the director hilariously make the hero snort as he enters the set.

Check out the video here:

This is when AIB pulls out their ace with this song “Coz I have vagina re”. This song tears and explores everything from nepotism to being gender biased in Bollywood. Salute to the writers to come up with such quirky lyrics explaining the brutal reality of Bollywood industry.

Kangana did this video to promote her upcoming film, Simran. She plays the role of a Gujarati housekeeper by the name of Praful Patel who is settled in the US. The story revolves around her ambitions and how she gets addicted to the world of crime. In order to portray her role of a Gujarati girl to perfection, Kangana took special diction lessons to ace the language.

Kangana was last seen in Rangoon alongside Shahid Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. The movie was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and the movie tanked at the box office. Slated to release on September 15, Simran is co-produced by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar and Shailesh Singh. The film, which also stars National Award-winning actor Sohum Shah, is said to be based on a real life story.