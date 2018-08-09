Kamariya From Stree: Nora Fatehi & Her Boys Will Compel You To Shake Your Kamariyas Too!

After the success of the peppy dance number, Milegi Milegi, Dinesh Vijan is all set to present us with another dance track from his horror comedy, Stree. The song titled Kamariya which features the uber hot, Nora Fatehi, who is seen shaking a leg with the fabulous trio of Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The foot tapping number will set you grooving and swaying to its peppy beats. The song is sung by Aastha Gill, Sachin Sanghvi, Jigar Saraiya and Divya Kumar, composed by Sachin- Jigar and lyrics are by VAYU. In the song, we can see how the trio is shaking their kamariyas with the hot Nora. The tunes of the song is quite gripping and it will leave a mark on your mind. The song will compel you to shake your kamariyas too!

Check out this hot number here:

Talking about the song, Nora said, “I liked the way Kamariya had been conceptualised. Performing with Rajkummar, Aparshakti and Abhishek in the song was a breeze. A lot of effort was put into it since it includes some difficult steps, but we had a lot of fun”. The actress further adds, “I wear a saree with sneakers, and have unkempt hair. I love it.”

Rajkummar Rao shares, “It was so much fun working with Nora. She is such a brilliant dancer and it was really tough to match up to her moves so I basically started improvising and was coming up with my own steps at times as per my character in the film. Nora has totally killed it in this song and our wonderful choreographer Vijay Ganguli is magical be it Milegi Milegi or Kamariya.”

Aparshakti shares,”Nora is a total chiller. Completely live her attitude specially when she is dancing. I had a knee injury while while shooting this song but her energy was so infectious that I forgot about the injury. I think we all had a great time shooting Stree specially this song.”

Dinesh Vijan presents Stree, a Maddock Films production in association with D2r films and Jio Studios. The horror comedy has been directed by Amar Kaushik and is set to release on 31st August 2018.