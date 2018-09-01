'Kamariya' from Mitron offers a perfect blend of traditional and modern music!

The latest celebratory song Kamariya from Nitin Kakkar directorial Mitron is the modern Garba anthem offering a perfect blend of traditional Gujarati folk music and modern funky beats.

Composed by Lijo George and DJ Chetas, Kamariya is sung by Darshan Raval and is choreographed by Mudassar Khan.

While the trailer showcased insights into the vibrant and colourful songs setting the mood right for the peppy Garba number, Jackky Bhagnani further piqued the interests of the audience by sharing a short teaser online.

Set in the local town of Ahmedabad in Gujarat, Mitron perfectly grabs the essence of the heritage city. Kamariya further celebrates the culture of the city as the cast grooves to the Garba anthem in the Gujarati grandeur.

The hilarious trailer tickled the funny bones of the audience piquing the interests of the audience. The first song This Party Is Over Now further stirred the excitement of the audience with the Yo Yo Honey Singh track taking over the internet in no time. Sawarne Lage and the recently released Chalte Chalte have further added to the excitement.

Starring Jackky Bhagnani, Kritika Kamra, Pratik Gandhi, Shivam Parekh and Neeraj Sood, Mitron promises to be a hilarious roller coaster ride.

Mitron, Nitin Kakkar’s next directorial after the critically acclaimed ‘Filmistan’, is slated to release on September 14th, 2018. Mitron is produced by Abundantia Entertainment.