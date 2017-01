Here’s the new song from OK Jaanu starring Shraddha Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur in lead roles. The film is an official remake of Mani Ratnam’s OK Kanmani.

Kaara Fankaara is an amazing up beat track composed by A R Rahman. It has been sung by Shashaa Tirupati, Ashima Mahajan, Paroma Dasgupta.

Check out the song here:

Directed by Shaad Ali, the song is slated to release on 13th January,2017.