Kaalakaandi Trailer: Saif Ali Khan Is Back With A Quirky & Gritty Avatar

The wait is finally over. After facing an order for 73 cuts from CBFC and a delayed release date the trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi is here. Check the trailer to feel the quirkiness and grittiness of it.

The funky teaser poster of Kaalakaandi was released last evening where Saif was seen against a bright pink background, his hair tied in multiple ponytails with fluorescent rubber-bands.

The image of Saif is set over a brightly lit skyline of Mumbai which looks like a cross between The Queen’s Necklace and Worli Sea Face. Saif seems to hold the crew together under his wings giving them the impression of being his prey which also acts as an introduction to the cast of the movie.

The trailer of director Akshat Verma‘s unusual and thrilling black comedy film Kaalakaandi seems very promising. The trailer is successful in keeping itself in the shady zone and it surely does the work of a good build up. Kaalakaandi: a dark humour about life, death and karma is the story set around six characters and their lives. The film might remind you of Udta Punjab and its setting.

Putting an end to all rumours of the film releasing on Netflix instead of theatres, the trailer of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi is here.

Kaalakandi stars Saif Ali Khan, Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunal Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

Directed by debutant Akshat Verma, writer of the cult film Delhi Belly, the dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. Kaalakaandi is a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. The film is a dark comedy about life, death and karma.