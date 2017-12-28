Kaalakaandi New Song! Get Ready To Groove On The Twisted Version Of Kaala Doreya

After releasing the first song Swagpur Ka Chaudhary, the makers of Kaalakaandi have released the second track from the film. The song is titled Kaala Doreya and we must say that this will make you groove on its tunes!

The song Kaala Doreya is well-known Punjabi folk song (Gidda) which is traditionally sung during weddings. For a wedding scene in the film, director Akshat Verma was very keen to have a traditional number and at the same time wanted it to have unconventional beats. The year 2017 will end on a great note with this amazing song.

This Punjabi song is crooned by Neha Bhasin and it has a rap by English rap artist, Raxstar and music is by Sameer Uddin.

Watch the song here:

Speaking about Saif Ali Khan, who is the lead in the film, director Akshat Verma said, “I am so glad we chose Saif for the film. He is extremely effective at bringing out the confusions and the inner chaos of the character. In real life also, Saif doesn’t hesitate in expressing his inner doubts. We are humanity stricken by uncertainties. I think it’s nice to have these misgivings expressed on screen rather than to have heroes who speak in measured rhetorical tones. Flaws are what make our heroes interesting. And since Saif plays a very flawed character, I feel his character is very interesting.”

Kaalakaandi is a dark comedy and showcases the story of six characters from different worlds — urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly. Kaalakaandi is a Marathi slang for when things go disastrously wrong. The film is a dark comedy about life, death and karma.

Produced by Cinestaan Film Company and Ashi Dua Sara of Flying Unicorn, the film stars Saif Ali Khan along with the varied ensemble of Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita D, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.