Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi Teaser Poster Revealed; It Finally Gets A Release Date

After a trippy teaser, the makers of Saif Ali Khan’s Kaalakaandi have now released a new video of the teaser poster for the film. It is directed by Akshat Verma, who has previously penned the amazing Delhi Belly.

Based on dark comedy, this Saif Ali Khan starrer film has an ensemble of talented actors including Deepak Dobriyal, Vijay Raaz, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala, Akshay Oberoi, Isha Talwar, Shenaz Treasury, Shivam Patil, Amyra Dastur and Neil Bhoopalam.

The poster reveals its star cast, and from its look, it seems very quirky and is sure to raise the level of one’s curiosity. Set in the backdrop of Mumbai, the poster is sure to excite you with its deceptive edginess.

First look poster of #Kaalakaandi… Stars Saif Ali Khan… Trailer out today [6 Dec 2017]… 12 Jan 2018 release. pic.twitter.com/aXRymDcR4a — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 6, 2017

This thrilling dark comedy is the story of six characters from different worlds, urban, ambitious Mumbai and its dark, neglected underbelly.

Check out the poster right here.

Kaalakaandi’s latest poster announces its release date as 12th January 2018. The trailer will release digitally today evening.

Saif says, “The film is a cross-section of Mumbai with underworld goons, doomed bankers and idealistic lovers all mixed together in this karmic tale about love, crime and living a lifetime in one night!! I truly consider it to be one of my best films and am really forward to the release. ”

Best known for his roles in films like Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Hum Saath-Saath Hain, Hum Tum, Salaam Namaste, Omkara and Love Aaj Kal, most of which have been multi-starrers, Saif is now more inclined towards working in solo-hero movies.

His last film Chef though garnered some amazing reviews but tanked at the box office. Kaalakaandi was rumoured to have a television release but makers have finally cleared the false news. Directed by Akshat Verma, the film is slated for release in 2018.