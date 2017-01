The new dialogue promo from the highly anticipated action thriller drama Kaabil is out.

The promo showcases the intense conversation between Hrithik Roshan and lead antagonist Ronit Roy, where Ronit warns Hrithik to delete the incident from his memory.

Watch the dialogue promo right here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also features Yami Gautam and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 25th January along with SRK’s Raees.