Here’s the new dialogue promo of the highly anticipated revenge thriller Kaabil.

This new promo showcases Hrithik Roshan in a vengeance-seeking avatar, where he is all set to take revenge.

The film has him playing the character of Rohan Bhatnager who is blind.

Watch this promo right here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, the film also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.

It is all set to clash with SRK’s Raees on 25th January.