Kaabil Dialogue Promo No. 5 is Out Now! “24 Ghante Aur” is here to thrill you!

The 5th and final dialogue promo from the much anticipated Kaabil is here and its sure to create more suspense!

It leaves the audience wondering what transpires in the extra 24 Hours given to Rohan Bhatnagar AKA Hrithik Roshan who is a man on a mission for revenge.

From Love to Drama to Action to Emotion and now Suspense, the Kaabil Dialogue Promo’s are generating a strong buzz around this awaited movie.

Check out the dialogue promo here:

Rakesh Roshan’s Kaabil, starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam has been directed by Sanjay Gupta and releases on 25th Jan, 2017.