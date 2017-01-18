Hrithik Roshan: Blind People Are Differently Abled

During a recent media interaction with the Kaabil star Hrithik Roshan, he revealed few interesting details about his character in the film.

The 43-year old actor, who portrays the role of a blind person, explained his journey about filming and the challenges of essaying this difficult character. Also, Hrithik clarified a major misconception about blindness, which he studied in depth to play Rohan Bhatnager in the film.

Watch the video right here:

Directed by Sanjay Gupta, Kaabil also features Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in key roles.

The film is set to hit the screens on 25th January along with SRK’s Raees.