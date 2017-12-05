Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom Teaser Trailer Is All Set To Make You Run

The teaser trailer for Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is out now. It is the sequel to the film Jurassic World and it is the fifth instalment of the Jurassic Pack series.

Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are back with the new part and the movie’s trailer will be released on Thursday! The movie will release worldwide on June 22nd!

Watch the teaser right here:

The teaser is filled with a lot of excitement and chaos. It get’s you pumped in no time, giving you just the perfect tease to get excited about the trailer. The 15-second clip sees Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) fleeing a herd of dinosaurs and yelling at Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and Justice Smith’s young scientist to run.

Few newcomers have also joined the cast which includes, Toby Jones, Rafe Spall, Justice Smith, Daniella Pineda, Ted Levine, Geraldine Chaplin, and James Cromwell. Directed by JA Bayona, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom is due for release on June 22, 2018.

Actor Chris Pratt says he has vowed that he will never complain about losing his privacy due to stardom.“I have sort of made a vow to myself that I will not be caught complaining about it (losing privacy). The reality of our life is slightly different now. We have to plan things that we didn’t had to plan before, spontaneity is out of the window,” Pratt told IANS here.

Pratt is the main lead in two of the biggest Hollywood franchises — Jurassic World and Disney’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Pratt was a homeless man before he rose to stardom. He used to live in a Scooby-Doo van and worked at a seafood restaurant in Hawaii in the late 1990s. It was at this restaurant that he was discovered by actress Rae Dawn Chong, who then gave him his first film “Cursed Part 3” in 2000.

After taking the first step in the glamour world in 2000, Pratt went on to do TV shows like The Huntress, The O.C. and Everwood but rose to prominence as the chubby and easy-going character named Andy Dwyer in “Parks and Recreation”.

His filmography includes projects like Bride Wars, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, The Magnificent Seven and Passengers Pratt, who has been in the news due to his split from actress Anna Faris after eight years of marriage, says living under the spotlight is part and parcel of showbiz, and he decided to enter the field after going through all the pros and cons.

Recalling some incidents, Pratt added, “We were in England for Jurassic World and we wanted to see Windsor Castle…So we got together and were very excited that we drove in to see Windsor Castle but we didn’t realize that if we go to such a place there will be hundreds of people and that’s not going be comfortable.”

“Like when we went to Paris, we went to a museum and I just couldn’t go to the museum and look at the paintings. I feel like one of the paintings. People see me and they come and I am like ‘I am here to see the painting’.”

Pratt says he doesn’t want to be caught complaining about it.

“Because too many positive things have happened in my life and I knew that it (losing privacy) was a possibility and I still was determined to move forward so. I wouldn’t take it back.”