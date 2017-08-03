Junglee: Vidyut Jammwal Kicks Off A New Adventure

Vidyut Jammwal is all set to start shooting for his next thriller Junglee which will be directed by American writer-filmmaker Chuck Russell. The actor feels fortunate to be a part of a film with a message for the global audience.

The makers of the movie have released a video since Vidyut is all set to start this adventurous journey of his next. The video has Vidyut balancing himself on just 4 bottles. The actor is the practitioner of the oldest form of martial arts- Kalaripayattu. We hope the movie marks his best performance and see an interesting story on screen. The actor is also seen subsequently playing supporting roles in Tamil films.

The actor will start shooting in October for this interesting project. It will be an action adventure based on a man and elephants. Director Chuck Russell. is known for films like A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors, The Mask, Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer Eraser and The Scorpion King.

According to reports in Hindustan Times, Vidyut spoke about the film, “Being trained in Kalaripayattu since the age of three and given my love for animals, I couldn’t have asked for a better script to showcase my potential. I consider myself really fortunate to get a chance to be part of a film that has a message of global significance. Above all being directed by the legendary Chuck Russell is any actor’s dream and I can’t wait to begin the shoot.”

Priti Shahani, President, Junglee Pictures, also said that Junglee will narrate a heart-warming story penned by Ritesh Shah. “Chuck was our first choice and we reached out to him thinking may be the story would appeal to him given that it raises an issue of global significance. And to our delight, Chuck agreed and he will be flying in next month to start the prep,” Shahani added.

The action-thriller will unfold in the jungles of Kerala and is scheduled to be shot in an elephant reserve in the state.