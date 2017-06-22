Check out the complete audio jukebox of the upcoming action-dance flick Munna Michael featuring Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and debutante Nidhhi Agerwal.

The music album of the film is comprised of 10 songs, which are – Main Hoon (sung by Siddharth Mahadevan), Ding Dang (sung by Amit Mishra & Antara Mitra), Pyar Ho (sung by Vishal Mishra & Sunidhi Chauhan), Swag (sung by Pranaay ft. Brijesh Shandaliya), Beparwah (sung by Siddharth Basrur and Nandini Deb), Shake Karaan (sung by Meet Bros Ft. Kanika Kapoor), Feel the Rhythm (sung by Pranaay ft. Rahul Pandey), Beat it Bijuriya (sung by Asses Kaur, Renesa Baadchi), Pyar ho (Redux) (sung by Sunidhi Chauhan) and Swag Rebirth (sung by Pranaay).

Enjoy the complete audio jukebox right here:

The music album of the film is composed by Vishal Mishra, Pranaay, Gourov- Roshin, Meet Bros and Tanishk, while the lyrics are penned by Kumaar, Sabbir Khan, Tanishk – Vayu, Pranaay and Danish Sabri.

Trending :

The film marks the 3rd collaboration between director Sabbir Khan and Tiger Shroff after Heropanti and Baaghi.

Produced by Viki Rajani, Munna Michael is releasing on July 21.

After Munna Michael, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Baaghi 2, Rambo remake and Dharma Productions’ Student Of The Year 2. In Baaghi 2, he will be sharing screen space with rumored girlfriend Disha Patani. The film is directed by choreographer-director Ahmed Khan.

While Rambo will be directed by Siddharth Anand, who previously helmed movies like Bang Bang, Tara Rum Pam, Anjaana Anjaani and Salaam Namaste.

Principal photography for the film is slated to start in February next year, with a release targeted for late 2018.