Juhi Chawla, who has worked with Aamir Khan in several films, had a rather interesting to say about the star. The duo are known to be close friends and Juhi was recently seen attending the success bash of Aamir’s Dangal.

When asked about a secret she would love the share about the star, Juhi revealed a big secret about Aamir’s love life. She mentioned some interesting things about the actor’s love affair with ex-wife Reena.

Check out the video here: