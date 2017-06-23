A cute video of Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu and Jacqueline Fernandez trying to match steps with a famous 90s number has surfaced online. The trio is practicing for the remake of the popular song Tan Tana Tan from the 1997 film Judwaa, which starred Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Rambha.

Check out the video here:

This video surely proves how energetic and hardworking these young actors are.

The three actors are presently busy filming the last schedule of the film. Judwaa 2 is being directed by filmmaker David Dhawan, who also directed the 1997 original. The actors are being mentored by choreographer Ganesh Acharya for the dance steps of Tan Tana Tan.

While talking about the Mumbai schedule of the shoot, Taapsee Pannu had earlier stated, “We will have a song and a few scenes to be shot here before we leave for Portugal next month. The song Tan Tana Tan will be shot on a set. We are almost approaching the final leg of filming and can’t wait for the fun to unfold on screen.”

Judwaa 2 marks the actress’ second collaboration with director David Dhawan, who gave her a debut role in Chashme Baddoor. With Judwaa 2, another entertaining side of Taapsee’s acting skills will be seen after intense dramas like Baby, Pink and Naam Shabana.

The film, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala is slated to release on 29th September.

Judwaa 2 lead actor Varun Dhawan, who plays a double role in the film, will be joining filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Saif Ali Khan to host the 18th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards in New York next month. He recently attended a press conference with his co-hosts Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan. The actor, who is collaborating with his father David Dhawan for Judwaa 2, will be performing to the songs Oonchi Hai Building and Tan Tana Tan at the award ceremony.

Judwaa 2’s another female lead Jacqueline Fernandez will next be seen in Tarun Mansukhani’s action-comedy film Drive, where she stars opposite Sushant Singh Rajput. The film is scheduled to release on 9th November.