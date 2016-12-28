Jolly LLB 2: Akshay Kumar Asks Us To Respect The Law!

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the courtroom drama, Jolly LLB 2. The trailer of the film was released recently and it has received an amazing response. As a social message for New Year, the makers have released a video with Jolly’s message.

To help the initiative of reducing accidents caused due to drink and drive over New year’s eve, the message asks people to respect the law and not indulge in driving drunk.

Check out the message here:

Kanoon Ke Haath Lambe Hote Hain : #JollyLLB2 de raha hai chetavani pic.twitter.com/FKdH4xWAZe — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) December 28, 2016

Jolly LLB also stars Huma Qureshi in a lead role and is slated to hit the theaters on 10th February,2017.