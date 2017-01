The makers of Jolly LL.B 2 have released a making video of the making of Jolly’s character called ‘The New Birbal’.

In this making video, you can witness the different emotional aspects of Akshay Kumar as Jolly aka Lawyer Jagdishwar Mishra.

Watch this video right here:

Produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Subhash Kapoor Jolly LL.B 2 also stars Huma Qureshi, Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in key roles.

It is slated to release on 10th February 2017.