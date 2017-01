After the entertaining Holi song, here’s another song from Jolly LLB 2 featuring Akshay Kumar and Huma Qureshi.

The peppy number will instantly appeal to you with its genuinely ‘Jolly’ vibe. Jolly Good has been sung and composed by Meet Bros.

Check out the new song here:

Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film also stars Annu Kapoor and Saurabh Shukla in lead roles. It is slated to release on 10th February,2017.