Jia Aur Jia’s New Song Jia O Jia Will Make You Travel Back In Time

Its a simple name connect that made Howard Rosemeyer amalgamate the latest track Jia o Jia with the classic Jia o Jia from Dev Anand’s Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota Hai, This song is a tribute to Dev Sahab, Mohd Rafi, Shankar Jaikishan and to all the technicians and behind the scenes people that works so hard to make a film successful say’s Howard Rosemeyer.

Keeping up with this Idea the new song of Jia aur Jia , Jia o Jia is here to give you all the nostalgic feels.

Sung by Jyotica Tangri & Rashid Ali, this fun song has been given an upbeat, quirky music by Nisschal Zaveri which lifts the song and gives it a boost to match the pace with free falling frame of the video.

This old and new amalgamation of the Mohd.Rafi song from Jab Pyar Kisi Se Hota hai is a treat to the ears.

The song has been shot as a happy gesture song in the outskirts of Mumbai including all the happy faces of the cast and crew dancing around celebrating a warm shoot pack up.

The film will depict the story of two strangers, played by Richa Chadha and Kalki Koechlin, who go on a life-changing road trip who both by destiny has only one thing in common – their names.

The movie has two most talented actresses of Bollywood, and that’s surely a reason we are looking forward to the film. There have been road trip movies made in Bollywood with actors, but we rarely see a movie with two actresses that are based on a journey, and that’s what we feel Jia Aur Jia is going to offer us.