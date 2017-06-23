Jagga Jasoos is turning out to be one super interesting affair thanks to its songs and promos. After the trailer made us realize that after all the film is surely worth the wait, the songs are even more lovable.

Ullu Ka Pattha and Galti Se Mistake have already made it our playlists and the latest entrant will surely be Jhumeri Talaiya. The song features Ranbir and Katrina on a fun adventure as they explore new places. They connect on a goofy level and that’s what draws them towards each other.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Mohan Kannnan, lyrics have been penned by Neelesh Mishra. Music has been composed by Pritam.

Check out the song here:

In an interview to the media, Ranbir had previously mentioned Jhumeri Talaiya to be his favorite track from the film. The song still which had Ranbir and Katrina dressed in baskets as opposed to clothes went viral recently.

Talking about the same, the actor said, “It’s one of my favorite songs. Basically, Katrina Kaif and I have lost all our clothes in fire.”

“We both end up in baskets. We don’t have any clothes and we have to protect our modesty. We spend rest of that song running around in baskets trying to make sure we are decent because all our clothes got caught in a fire”, added Katrina.

Recently, there were also reports about Katrina’s statement about working with Ranbir being misread by the media. Clarifying the same, Ranbir stated,”Katrina and I have an amazing creative partnership. I love working with her. She’s really allowed me to shine whenever I work with her and she’s very gracefully done that for me. She’s increased my stardom when she was a much bigger star.”

The film directed by Anurag Basu looks like an adventure fantasy film, which are rarely made in Bollywood. The makers have stressed on promoting it as a kids film. It is slated to release on 14th July, 2017.