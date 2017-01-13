Here’s the teaser of upcoming romantic drama Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai. Produced by Purnima Mead of Bibia Films, the movie features Arbaaz Khan, Ashutosh Rana, Prem Chopra, Supriya Pathak, Manjari Phadnis and Himash Kohli.

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is an inspirational story of various characters with their own set of happy moments, challenges and adversities. How they cross each other’s paths and come up trumps against all odds to realise their dreams, is what the movie is about.

Take a look at the teaser right here:

Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai is slated to release on 3rd March, 2017. It marks the directorial debut of Keshhav Panneriy.