Jalebi Trailer: Already In Love With Rhea Chakraborty & Varun Mitra’s Melodious Chemistry!

The official trailer of the most awaited love story of the season, Jalebi, is out today and if you haven’t watched it already, you’re missing out on a crazy romance that will make you fall in awe! Featuring Rhea Chakraborty, debutante Varun Mitra & Digangana Suryavanshi in lead roles, Jalebi is sure to give you the everlasting taste of love that you ever can’t get enough of!

Directed by Pushdeep Bhardwaj and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the trailer showcases a heart wrenching story between Dev (Varun) & Aisha (Rhea) who are madly in love with each other but eventually fall apart due to difference in priorities. While Aisha belongs to a modern generation, and is sort of a workaholic, she is tired of staying at home after marriage with Varun and wishes to move to the city for a better future. Meanwhile, Varun refuses to leave his family. The most shocking part strikes in when Dev at the end of the trailer is shown to have gotten married to another woman, played by Digangana. It breaks our heart already to see the love birds going through the pain, how about you?



The makers had shared the teaser of the movie in July and it already intrigued us enough to experience a fairy tale which doesn’t really have a happy ending. Gone are the times when happy ends made a successful story, we love how the viewers prefer the content over the mainstream portrayal, and that’s what Jalebi is all about.

The movie is slated to release on October 12.