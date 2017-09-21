Jai Mata Di Song From Bhoomi Will Surely Give You Goosebumps

After creating a huge buzz with intense posters and the action-packed trailer, a brand new song of the most awaited film of the year Bhoomi is out! The film is produced by T-Series and Legend Studios. The song will definitely take you on an emotional ride.

With just a few hours left for the release of the most awaited comeback film of the superstar Sanjay Dutt, all the eyes have been totally set on the film Bhoomi. Ever since the inception of the film, its makers are not leaving anything to chance and have been walking every possible mile to ensure the film’s success at the box office.

Watch the song here:

The new song is titled Jai Mata Di.The song is sung by Sanjay Dutt & Ajay Gogavle while the music is given by Sachin – Jigar. The soulful lyrics are written by Vayu & Utkarsh Naithani.

We have seen many father-daughter duos in Bollywood but this will be a special one because of the dramatic story which will bind them together. They are torn apart because of fate but what will a father do to maintain the dignity of her daughter is the main story of the film.

Bhoomi, directed by Mary Kom and Sarabjit director Omung Kumar, will hit the theaters on September 22. The film will face a box office clash with Shraddha Kapoor starrer Haseena Parkar.

It is an emotional and sensitive revenge drama that explores the relationship between a father and daughter. Produced by T-Series & Legend Studios.

Apart from this film, Sanjay Dutt will also be seen in Saheb Biwi & Gangster 3, Torbaaz, and Malang. Bhoomi is not the only film which has shifted its release date from 4th August this year. Aamir Khan’s Secret Superstar was earlier slated to release on 4th August this year and in that case, it would have clashed with Sanjay Dutt’s comeback film Bhoomi. However, the makers of Secret Superstar have postponed the film and it will now be releasing on Diwali.