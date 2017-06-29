Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif’s film Jagga Jasoos is finally set to hit the theaters on 14th July. Earlier, the makers had given a sneak speak into the ‘World of Jagga’ and that world surely left the audience wowed.

Now the makers have released the trailer of the film and we are loving it! The trailer features Jagga taking us into his adventurous world which is beyond everyone’s imagination. The trailer looks fantastic and picture-perfect.

Watch the trailer here:



The makers have released three songs from the film. The first song titled Ullu Ka Patha showcases the duo’s coordinated dance moves, whereas the second titled Galti Se Mistake which is now ruling the charts features Ranbir Kapoor in his goofy best. The latest song Jhumeri Talaiya which released a few days back is worth a watch for its goofy antics.

The film consists of 29 songs which are composed by Pritam. The film directed by Anurag Basu looks like an adventure fantasy film, which is rarely made in Bollywood. The makers have stressed on promoting it as a kids film. The makers have kept their fans hooked with some interesting and adorable behind-the-scenes video from the sets of the film.

Ranbir, who has essayed the role of a college boy, a rock star and more in the past, will be seen as a school boy for the first time on the big screen.

Trending :

Basu said in a statement: “Ranbir has this inherent charm and innocence which he brought forth in his role. I wanted the audience to see a new and different version of Ranbir, and with ‘Jagga Jasoos’, the audience will see him as a high school boy, playing a character half his age for the very first time.”

The Ranbir-Anurag duo is set to recreate the magic woven by the blockbuster Barfii.

What do you think about the trailer? Let us know in the comment section below!