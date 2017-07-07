Jagga Jasoos would mark one of its kind attempt at a musical film in India. The film is garnering a lot of attention owing to its songs, trailer, promos and most interestingly the behind the scene videos. In fact, the makers of Jagga Jasoos have been releasing new videos almost every day.

Thanks to these videos, it has definitely created much excitement among the fans. The Jagga team has treated the audience with yet another BTS video, but it is all the more special this time as it takes us to the first day of the Jagga world’s adventures.

The video has Ranbir and Katrina arguing cutely and also shows behind the scene action of some stunts! It showcases Ranbir and Katrina pulling each other’s legs as they talk about the acting skills of one another.

Take a look at the video here:

Jagga Jasoos is one of the most anticipated films of the year. The songs from the film are already a rage among the audience. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The music of the film is composed by Pritam.

Trending :

The musical film has 29 tracks in total. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father. The musical adventure romantic comedy is written and directed by Anurag Basu. It is all set to release on 14th July!

Apart from this, Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic directed by Rajkumar Hirani whereas Katrina Kaif will be seen in Ali Abbas Zafar’s next Tiger Zinda Hai with Salman Khan and Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.