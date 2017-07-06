Jagga Jasoos has been in the news for all possible reasons be it the fact that ex-couple Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif had to shoot for it after their much-talked-about breakup or it being shelved. The trailer has also made headlines and Ranbir’s stammering act has been appreciated by all the viewers.

The makers of Jagga Jassoos are now releasing new videos almost every day to build more excitement among the fans. And now, they have released a new dialogue promo. The video features Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif escaping from encounters. The promo is called Tukka Laga.

Ranbir and Katrina’s film has 29 tracks in total and only 4 songs have been released till now. Ullu Ka Pattha, Galti Se Mistake, Jhumeritalaiya and Phir Wahi. The songs have already stolen everyone’s heart with its soothing beats and adorable dance moves by the duo!

The promo has Ranbir singing Tukka Laga. He looks really cute in the promo.

Watch the promo here:

Jagga Jasoos is a musical adventure romantic comedy film written and directed by Anurag Basu. The movie is produced by Anurag Basu, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ranbir Kapoor. The film features Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Adah Sharma in lead roles. It revolves around the story of a teenage detective in search of his missing father.

Recently, Anurag Basu told Pinkvilla, that he wanted to give Ranbir a new look, “I am aware that the hairdo is the most obvious point of discussion. I wanted to give Ranbir a unique hairdo. This look wasn’t my first choice.” He said.

“When we started trying out different looks, there was one we liked, but it did not make him look very child-like, which was an essential. No other look, apart from this one, matched our narrative. It’s a coincidence that it is the same as that of Tintin.” He added.

Furthermore, he also spoke about why he wanted to make a children’s film, “During my children’s vacation, I am compelled to show them Hollywood films that cater to children, because Bollywood doesn’t produce sufficient films for them. So, I wanted to make a film that children can enjoy, one that the entire family can watch and enjoy together. I sincerely believe we should make films that cater to all. It’s tough, but we should try.”

Jagga Jasoos is all set to release on July 14th!