Jacqueline’s Action Mode Is On In This BTS Video Of A Gentleman

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky features Jacqueline Fernandez in an action avatar for the very first time. The makers of the film released a BTS action video of Jacqueline as Kavya and the actress has surprised us and how.

Jacqueline aka sexy Kavya shows us a risky side like never before in the BTS video. The actress will be seen performing the action for the very first time.

While expressing her excitement Jacquelines shares, “In A Gentleman I was lucky because I actually got my hands on the gun”.

Jacqueline had to perform the action using two guns at a go without even blinking for a second.

Talking about Jacqueline’s action Sidharth shares, “Jackie is looking very hot doing action. a girl with not one gun but two guns blowing the vibe of the house”.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi.

The film brings to celluloid the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline and Sidharth on screen. The trailer of the film and the sensational songs have generated immense anticipation amongst the audiences.

A Gentleman is an action comedy that features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez. The story revolves around the mistaken identity of Sidharth’s Sundar, Susheel character Gaurav and Risky character Rishi. Jacqueline would be playing the role of Kavya a girl who loves thrill and risk.

Produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is directed by directors Raj & D.K and is all set to release on August 25th, 2017. The film will clash with Nawazuddin and Bidita Bag’s Babumoshai Bandookbaaz.