After releasing hit tracks like Disco Disco, Baat Ban Jaaye, Bandook Meri Laila and Chandralekha, the makers of A Gentleman are back with a new track. The song is titled Laagi Na Choote.

The song has been crooned by Arijit Singh & Shreya Ghoshal, composed by Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Priya Saraiya. The slow romantic number features Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez getting mushy and intimate with each other. Sid and Jackie’s passionate kiss is sure to grab your attention!

Watch the video here:

The video brings to light steamy romance between Sid and Jackie. A Gentleman is all set to release this Friday and moviegoers are excited already. Interestingly, the flick will not only be high on action but it will also showcase sparkling romantic chemistry between the lead duo. The recently released song Laagi Na Choote proves the same.

This is the first time Jacqueline and Sidharth are teaming up for the film. The two had appeared together on an episode of Koffee With Karan and it was quite evident from that itself, how great a chemistry these two share.

A Gentleman: Sundar, Susheel, Risky is written and directed by Raj & DK. The film revolves around a case of mistaken identity and the adventures that it brings in the life of Gaurav and Rishi. A Gentleman promises to be one hell of a ride with all the action, stunts, and the sizzling chemistry between Jacqueline Fernandez and two Sidharth Malhotra.