VIDEO: Jacqueline Fernandez’s Dangerous Dive For Judwaa 2!

Judwaa 2 has literary left a mark on Jacqueline Fernandez. The star who is all set to step into Karisma Kapoor’s shoes, recently shared a behind the scenes video talking about her experience of diving while shooting for the song Aa Toh Sahi’. In spite of being warned by her co-star Varun Dhawan to not perform the activity, Jacqueline Fernandez went for her adventurous instincts.

She captioned her post on Instagram as ‘I will always have special memories for #aatohsahi in Mauritius with the scars from my dive! @varundvn stop talking back to David ji!! Note to self… stop talking #judwaa2.’

Jacqueline Fernandez is seen on a yacht with Varun Dhawan and David Dhawan in these BTS videos.

The actress shows off her scars and excitedly says “I feel so cool right now, I had a really bad fall! I did something extremely smart, I jumped into completely shallow water, full of coral at the bottom. Even after Varun told me hundred million times not to dive but I still went for it. And I came out full of blood. Yess! I got a mark from Judwaa 2. Look at that! Proof that I did Judwaa 2. This is my tattoo from Judwaa 2!!” The sporty actress ended up with bruises and marks on her hands.

Aa Toh Sahi features Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Dhawan dancing on the beaches of Mauritius for the song in a really hot avatar.

Judwaa 2 has generated immense buzz amongst the audiences with its songs and all the content pieces which have been unveiled so far. There has been huge anticipation to witness the evergreen classic get a contemporary twist.

Trending :

The trailer of the comedy film has left the audience in splits with its perfectly timed jokes and brilliant performances. The songs Chalti Hai Kya 9 Se 12, Suno Ganpati Bappa, ‘Oonchi Hai Building and Aa Toh Sahi have got everyone dancing to its tunes.

Judwaa 2 directed by David Dhawan will have Varun Dhawan bringing back to celluloid the iconic characters Raja and Prem portrayed by Salman Khan in Judwaa. Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu will be seen stepping into the shoes of Karisma Kapoor and Rambha respectively.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is presented by Fox Star Studios and Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is slated to release this 29th September.