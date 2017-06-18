Jab Harry Met Sejal Mini Trails | SRK Is Cheap, While Anushka’s Gujju Accent Is Bang On

Here’s the 1st mini trailer of the highly-anticipated rom-com musical drama Jab Harry Met Sejal.

The mini-trailer showcases Harry the tourist guide aka Shah Rukh Khan – a cheap person while Anushka Sharma aka Sejal portrays the character of a typical Gujarati girl.

Watch the mini trailer right here:

Imtiaz has come up with the idea to showcase what he calls ‘mini trails’ — a series of 30-second clips from the film which will be released first as an introduction to the world and personalities of Harry and Sejal. It will lead the viewers to the dreams and complexities of the two characters.

Talking about it, Shah Rukh said in a statement: “The whole idea of ‘mini trails’ is to introduce Harry and Sejal, the two players amidst the beautiful love story. These trails will serve as moments from their journey which gradually lead to the bigger story that would unfold in the theatres.

“Imtiaz has a special way of writing and shooting his scenes. Even the most simple of scenes have an underlying emotion or a sub-text within them. These ‘mini trails’ will highlight moments from our film, which Imtiaz so lovingly weaves into his tales. The thought behind these trails is to draw audiences closer to Harry and Sejal.”

The romantic drama, widely shot in Prague, Amsterdam, Lisbon and Budapest, marks the third time that the two actors have been paired after “Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi” and “Jab Tak Hai Jaan”.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ is slated to release on 4th August, 2017.