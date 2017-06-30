The fourth mini trailer of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal is here. Featuring Anushka’s Sejal as a chirpy, chatty girl who not only introduces herself but also the meaning of her name, along with Shah Rukh’s Harry who is least interested in small talk.

This mini trail is funny and it can be observed that through these mini trails, we are getting an insight into the characters of Harry and Sejal.

It will be interesting to see how these diverse characters will fall in love in the beautiful locales of Europe.

Take a look at the mini trailer here:

Jab Harry Met Sejal being Shah Rukh and Anushka’s third installment together after Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Jab Tak Hai Jaan, there is an amazing chemistry between the duo.

The film revolves around Sejal’s trip along with tour guide Harry. How Harry & Sejal’s journey across Europe in search for Sejal’s engagement ring makes Harry understand love & relationships better. Sejal experiences new found freedom, security & solace in Harry’s company. And in between all of this… there is love, life, lies. thrill, fantasy and the voice within.

While this is the fourth mini trail, we are still waiting for the second song that Shah Rukh had tweeted about. He called it a ‘Rain Song‘ and wrote, “Idhar ka hi hoon main,udhar ka raha,safar ka hi hoon main safar ka raha.”

Since Radha turned out to be a fun number, hopefully, the second track too will be good enough. The music has been composed by Pritam.

Directed by Imtiaz Ali Jab Harry Met Sejal is all set to release on 4th August 2017.