Ittefaq Trailer! We Must Say It Will Keep You Hooked Till The End

Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna’s much-awaited film Ittefaq‘s trailer is out now.

The trailer released by the makers of the film looks quite intriguing and will keep you hooked till the end.The posters already created a decent buzz for the film and now the trailer is icing on the cake. Did you get to know the truth in the trailer? Wait, till the story unfolds in the theaters near you!

Ittefaq is a thriller which revolves around two eye-witnesses who are also the prime suspects in a double murder case investigated by a police officer.

Directed by Abhay Chopra (late BR Chopra’s grandson), Ittefaq is apparently an adaptation of Yash Chopra’s 1969 namesake film starring Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Madan Puri.

Ittefaq is a crucial film for both Sonakshi and Sidharth who haven’t had any hit at the box office for quite some time now. Sonakshi’s last two films- Akira and Noor tanked at the box office and so did Sidharth’s Baar Baar Dekho and A Gentleman. This is the first time Sonakshi Sinha will be seen working with Sidharth Malhotra. The remake will have a different climax since it being a murder mystery, the suspense needs to be maintained.

The film will hit theaters on 3rd November 2017 and it is been jointly produced by BR Films, Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment Pvt Ltd.

Recently, Sidharth also finished the shooting of Aiyaary. It is based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers with completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee. It also features Pooja Chopra. Whereas Sonakshi Sinha has started shooting for Happy Bhag Jayegi Returns alongside Diana Penty.

