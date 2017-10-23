Ittefaq Se Song From Ittefaq Intrigues You To Watch Video Till The End

Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq has been hyping the buzz for a very long time now. The makers revealed an amazing trailer which was released a few days ago and now the makers have unveiled the first song of the film. The song is titled as Ittefaq Se.

The film which is a remake of 1969 film directed by Yash Chopra by the same name is also being helmed by the late director’s nephew Abhay Chopra.

Ittefaq Se is intriguing from the word go. The track is sung by Jubin Nautyal and Nikita Gandhi and is a rehashed version of the song Raat Baaki from Namak Halaal. While the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.

This is the first time Sonakshi Sinha will be seen working with Sidharth Malhotra. The remake will have a different climax since it being a murder mystery, the suspense needs to be maintained.

Apart from Sidharth and Sonakshi, the film also stars Akshaye Khanna in a key role. The original movie starred the veteran actor Rajesh Khanna, Nanda and Sujit Kumar in the lead roles and is considered to be one of the solid whodunit films of that era.

The crime thriller that is being co-produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Dharma and B R Studios ad directed by nB.R. Chopra’s grandson Abhay Chopra, will however not be a direct rip-off, of the original that was considered as one of the path-breaking films for the lead actors then. Ittefaq is all set to hit the screens on November 3.

Apart from this, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in A Gentleman opposite Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie was a romantic thriller and the chemistry between the two was amazing. However, the movie tanked at the box office.

Recently, Sidharth also finished the shooting of Aiyaary. It is based on a real-life incident that revolves around two strong-minded army officers with completely different views, yet right in their own ways. The film portrays Sidharth as an army officer sharing a mentor-protégé bond with Manoj Bajpayee. It also features Pooja Chopra.

Sidharth’s lineup of movies looks interesting. We are excited to see what’s coming next from Ittefaq.