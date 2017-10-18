There was never any doubt in the minds of hit-machine, filmmaker Rohit Shetty and Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn that they would arrive with their laugh-a-riot Golmaal Again on Diwali 2017.

It all started off in the year 2006 when Rohit Shetty made a film called Golmaal: Fun Unlimited. Buoyed by the success of the film he went onto making Golmaal Returns as its second installment and Golmaal 3 as the third. Only when Rohit Shetty and gang announced the fourth installment in the Golmaal series, which has been titled Golmaal Again.

Golmaal Again, which is the fourth installment of the franchise directed by Rohit Shetty, will clash with Aamir Khan, Zaira Wasim’s Secret Superstar on Diwali.

The makers have now released a new song Itna Sannata Kyu Hai. The track is sung by Amit Mishra and Aditi Singh Sharma. The song has a different feel to it because of it’s scary and peppy party vibe.

The film is touted to be a special one in ways more than one. But while there are new additions to the cast, some familiar faces including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rimi Sen, and Sharman Joshi among many others won’t be a part this time.

Well, this song is a clear promise that this October 20 release is going to be a grander and even more hilarious version of the previous Golmaal films. Apart from the above-mentioned cast, it also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh, Prakash Raj, Johnny Lever and Sanjay Mishra.

Reliance Entertainment in association with Mangal Murti Films and Rohit Shetty Picturez, Golmaal Again has been directed by Rohit Shetty. Shooting for the film had started on March 9. The earlier three installments of the film featured Ajay Devgn, Arshad, Tushar Kapoor and Mukesh Tiwari as constants. The film is locked for a Diwali release.