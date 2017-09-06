Insidious: The Last Key Trailer Will Scare The Shit Out Of You

It seems Hollywood has nailed the formula of delivering the crowd fearing horror films. After Annabelle: Creation, the horror-man James Wan (Producer) is back with the 4th chapter in the Insidious series. Insidious: The Last Key is directed by Adam Robitel.

Insidious: The Last Key is set years before the events from the previous films and follows Elise Rainier (Lin Shaye), in her youth in New Mexico, that begins to be haunted by a malevolent and demonic spirit in their own house, pushing her deeper into the Further.

The makers have introduced new ghosts in the film who injects keys in people’s bodies. The thought itself will leave you scary keeping you intrigued to watch the film. The story is set in Lin’s hometown New Mexico which is her childhood home. But little did she know, as every other horror film the house in this one is haunted too with some abnormal looking ghosts.

Along with some spooky moments, the trailer is bulged with some outstanding background music. Full marks to Joeseph Bishara who has also done music for all the Insidious chapters and The Conjuring series. Evident from the trailer, much of the film will take place in a house and many scenes will be shot at night.

Jennifer Spence, the famous Hollywood production designer has some good things to say about James wan, “James is a very passionate filmmaker. I first met him on Insidious and I wasn’t the production designer. I was an art director for the film. He saw in me something that I may not have seen in myself by that time… That I had an eye for that kind of thing. He wanted me to become a production designer, so every opportunity he gave me has been fantastic.”

The film stars Lin Shaye, Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, Spencer Locke, Kirk Acevedo and Bruce Davison. It is scheduled to be released on January 5, 2018, by Universal Pictures in the United States and Sony Pictures Releasing for international distribution.